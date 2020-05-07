Mutilation witness admits contradictions

A woman who has accused a touring international body modifier of illegal genital mutilation has clashed with defence lawyers in a NSW court and admitted she contradicted her police statements.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at times lashed out at questions during a heated cross-examination in Sydney's Downing Centre District Court on Thursday.

Howard Rollins, a 42-year-old US citizen also known as Luna Cobra, is on trial after pleading not guilty to being an accessory to female genital mutilation in January 2015.

Rollins has accepted the procedure took place but denies being in the room of the Newcastle tattoo parlour at the time or knowing exactly what kind of procedure was to occur.

The woman has throughout the judge-only trial accused Rollins of being in the room, aiding the procedure and offering advice to the person performing it.

She has accused Rollins and the other man of "burning away my labia with a branding iron".

Under cross-examination from defence barrister Margaret Cunneen SC, the woman claimed Rollins held her labia while she was injected with an anaesthetic before having it removed.

But Ms Cunneen said the woman had never claimed in her police statements - made in February earlier this year and on Sunday - that Rollins had touched any part of her body.

On several occasions the woman veered off topic and had to be reminded by Judge Ian Bourke about answering the questions asked of her.

"Yeah that's what's written there, but when I was getting the needles done, his hand was there. He was wearing gloves," the woman said on Thursday.

Ms Cunneen then accused the woman of a second inconsistency in her statements, asking: "He was wearing gloves was he? Haven't you said elsewhere that he never put any gloves on?"

At that point the woman said: "I don't want to do this anymore."

She has previously told the court Rollins touched her during the procedure, but was eventually forced to admit she had not made that claim to police.

"I'm asking you, ma'am, about your (police) statements at this stage," Ms Cunneen said.

"It doesn't say that in there, does it," the woman said.

The woman repeatedly called Ms Cunneen "rude" and her questions "inappropriate" and she reacted angrily when it was suggested she was having difficulty remembering because she had taken valium tablets and received an anaesthetic.

"No it's not hard for me to remember, I remember," she said.

"I know my vagina like the back of my hand."