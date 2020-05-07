SA ICAC looks into Adelaide uni official

South Australia's corruption watchdog has launched an investigation into allegations of improper conduct by the University of Adelaide's Vice-Chancellor Peter Rathjen.

Professor Rathjen has gone on indefinite leave, with Professor Mike Brooks this week named acting vice-chancellor.

Independent Commissioner Against Corruption Bruce Lander has confirmed he's investigating potential issues of serious or systemic misconduct and maladministration, and also the manner in which the university dealt with those allegations.

In a statement, Mr Lander emphasised that his investigation had only just begun and must not be construed as a finding that any person had engaged in impropriety.

He also said his inquiry was not related to any allegations of corruption.

"Ordinarily, I would not confirm or deny the existence of an investigation because the legislation under which I operate is predicated upon investigations being conducted in private," the commissioner said.

"However, in light of the intense speculation regarding the University of Adelaide, and the likelihood that that speculation will continue and potentially lead to an unnecessary negative impact on the university's operations, I have decided to make this public statement."

Mr Lander said the university had committed to co-operating fully with his investigation.

Prof Rathjen's departure from his role came soon after the university announced that chancellor Kevin Scarce had brought forward the end of his term to Monday this week, six months early.

In a statement on Thursday, Professor Brooks acknowledged the university was going through a period of uncertainty.

But he said along with its council and senior executive team, he was "committed to steering our institution through the next period of time."

Prof Brooks said the university was facing a budget shortfall because of COVID-19 but expected to make a strong recovery.

"The events of this week are in no way related to the university's underlying financial position, which is sound," he said.