Man jailed over boat fire insurance claim

By AAP Newswire

A man who arranged for his $65,000 boat to be destroyed in a fire, then lied about it being stolen and tried to claim insurance, has been sentenced to two years in a Western Australian prison.

Robert John Mohamad, 53, did not light the fire himself but procured someone else to destroy the boat and a trailer at a Kalgoorlie quarry in January 2018.

The father-of-two then made a false complaint to police that the boat and trailer had been stolen, and attempted to fraudulently gain benefit by putting a claim in with Club Marine Insurance.

Commercial gain was a factor in Mohamad's offending, while his wife's health issues and problems with his truck driving business were also factors, the WA District Court heard on Wednesday.

Judge Andrew Stavrianou accepted Mohamad was remorseful and unlikely to reoffend, but also noted the importance of general deterrence.

Mohamad's lawyer William Reid described the offending as one of the worst decision's of Mohamad's life.

Mr Reid had sought a suspended prison term for his client, but Judge Stavrianou said that would be an inappropriate sentence.

"I'm not persuaded that, given the nature, gravity and extent of your offending, that suspension would be appropriate," the judge said.

Mohamad, who pleaded guilty to three charges, will be eligible for parole after serving half his sentence.

