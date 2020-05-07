Crime family linked to Vic woman’s death

A member of a notorious crime family is on the run from police following the death of a woman in Melbourne.

Ricardo "Rick" Barbaro, 33, is being sought following the discovery of a 26-year-old woman's body in a South Melbourne townhouse on Monday.

The victim has been named in media reports as mother-of-one Ellie Price.

Investigators have been searching for Barbaro since Tuesday. His last known address is Southport in Queensland.

"Detectives from both the homicide squad and fugitive task force, along with a number of other police units, have conducted a significant search over the past three days in an attempt to locate Barbaro, however have been unsuccessful," police said in a statement on Thursday.

"Police can confirm he was known to the victim and is believed to frequent the northwest and western suburbs of Melbourne."

Barbaro is described as being 185 centimetres tall with a solid build, black hair and olive complexion.

Detectives are also searching for his white 2009 Toyota HiAce van with registration 1OZ 8PC, as well as the victim's vehicle, a white 2017 E350 Mercedes sedan with pink numberplates 22ZERO, which was missing from her property.

It comes after police appealed for witnesses to any suspicious activity in the vicinity of Park and Ferrars Streets over the previous week to come forward.

They are particularly interested in any suspicious activity on Tuesday, April 28 and Wednesday, April 29.

It is believed Ms Price's body may have lain undiscovered for up to a week.

"She was my baby. I am going to miss her," her mother Tracey Gangell posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

Detectives are calling on Barbaro to come forward and make contact with police himself.

Anyone who sights Barbaro should not approach him but contact triple zero immediately.

Barbaro is a member of the Barbaro crime family and brother of Sydney underworld boss Pasquale Timothy Barbaro, 35, who was gunned down in 2016.

His grandfather Peter Pasquale Barbaro was also gunned down in Brisbane in 1990 while his cousin Pasquale Barbaro was killed alongside underworld figure Jason Moran while watching a children's football training session in 2003.

Mr Barbaro's uncle - yet another Pasquale Barbaro, from Griffith - was the kingpin in the world's biggest ecstasy bust in 2007. He was sentenced in Melbourne to 30 years in jail in 2012.