No parole for NSW cop killer Barbieri

A former American Express executive has been refused parole after serving her minimum term for the killing of policeman during a siege at a rural Sydney property.

Fiona Barbieri was sentenced to a minimum of six-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty in 2014 to the manslaughter of Detective Inspector Bryson Anderson.

The officer was stabbed during the December 2012 siege by Barbieri's son.

Mitchell Barbieri, then 19, was sentenced for murder to a minimum 15 years behind bars after successfully appealing his initial 26-year non-parole sentence.

Police were called to the Oakville property when Mitchell Barbieri shot an arrow at an electrician installing floodlights at a neighbour's property.

The mentally ill mother and son then barricaded themselves inside their home.

Det Insp Anderson spoke with the increasingly belligerent son through a rear door, warning him police had a warrant to enter and he was under arrest.

Mitchell Barbieri later lunged at Det Insp Anderson with a knife when police forced entry, stabbing him in the chest and face.

The 45-year-old died in Hawkesbury Hospital less than an hour later.

An inquest in 2018 found police failed to adequately assess risks before entering the Barbieri home and officers were not adequately informed of Mitchell Barbieri's suicidal tendencies or access to hunting knives.

They had been informed Fiona Barbieri was unarmed and paranoid.

The NSW State Parole Authority on Thursday refused Fiona Barbieri's parole bid, stating there was a need for further psychiatric reporting and her release would be inappropriate.

"The SPA has been informed that while in custody, Barbieri has been receiving psychiatric and psychological treatment and is on medication," it said in a statement.

"In making its determination today, the SPA panel took into consideration a Community Corrections report and a submission opposing parole from the commissioner of Corrective Services.

"The panel also considered submissions made by the victim's family."

Mitchell Barbieri's appeal hearing heard police seized a large volume of material from the squalid Barbieri home after the killing, among them letters to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

They revealed "a complex delusional belief system alleging corruption, persecution and perceived grievances of a wide-ranging nature", according to a psychiatrist.