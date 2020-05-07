National

Sydney garbo cleared of dangerous driving

By AAP Newswire

A garbage truck driver has been found not guilty of dangerous driving after he fatally struck a Sydney grandmother pushing a pram.

In NSW District Court on Thursday, Judge John North found Teremoana "Tere" Tekii not guilty of dangerous driving occasioning death over the crash in February 2018.

A less serious back-up charge of negligent driving occasioning death is due for mention in court on June 30.

Tekii, 29, was on his last job of the day when he reversed up a narrow Dee Why service road and collided with 58-year-old Hane Mathieson as she walked her two-year-old grandson.

The woman suffered extensive leg and arm injuries and died at the scene.

Her grandson was found unharmed in his pram in a nearby driveway.

The court heard some of her final words were: "The baby, the baby. Where?"

Later that day, Tekii sobbed as he told police he hadn't seen Ms Mathieson in his mirrors and reversing camera, and had sounded his horn and engaged his reverse alarm before backing up.

Judge North was satisfied Tekii was keeping a proper lookout at the time of the incident despite the Crown arguing he should have deployed one of two bin loaders to guide him from outside the cabin.

"I find that the accused took all reasonable steps to reverse safely," he said.

Tekii's partner wiped away tears as the decision was handed down, with Crown prosecutor Roger Kimbell later noting he intended to appeal.

