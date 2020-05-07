National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

By AAP Newswire

A Queensland father and son who allegedly ripped off line dancers for more than $320,000 using a holiday scam have been caught after more than a year on the run.

Brett Jenkins, 38, and Bruce Jenkins, 67, are accused of using their trust built up in the line-dancing community over 15 years to arrange trips for people before cancelling them and not paying refunds.

They were arrested at a Sunshine Coast unit on Wednesday after evading police since April last year.

Police say the alleged fraudsters arranged trips and cruises through the company Brett Jenkins Line Dancing.

However, the trips were then cancelled and no money returned.

Police allege the pair fleeced boot scooters from Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast out of $322,000.

The men have each been charged with 202 fraud offences and appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Both were remanded in custody to face Brisbane Magistrates Court on May 28.

