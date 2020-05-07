National

Up to 150 victims of superannuation fraud

By AAP Newswire

Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police - AAP

1 of 1

Fraudsters have attempted to access the superannuation accounts of up to 150 Australians.

Five search warrants have been executed in relation to the fraud, Australian Federal Police commissioner Reece Kershaw told a Senate inquiry on Thursday.

Bank accounts containing about $120,000 have been frozen.

No government systems have been hacked, Mr Kershaw said, but a third party provider has been.

The attack may relate to a tax agent.

The fraud relates to more than one superannuation provider.

"It is quite sophisticated," Mr Kershaw said.

Australians are able to access their super early to help them financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian Tax Office boss Chris Jordan has urged the public to remain vigilant with their information.

"I would really wish to emphasise that people do keep personal information secure and private," he told the inquiry.

The fraud was first detected by Austrac and the ATO was alerted on April 30, before it was referred to the police a day later.

Industry Super Australia raised concerns with the government about the potential for fraudulent claims, and was told the ATO had checks to guard against fraud.

More than one million applications for early super have been approved, totalling about $9 billion.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese says Australians should never have been able to access their retirement savings early.

"We should be ensuring that superannuation is for people's retirement," he told reporters in NSW.

"The government has to explain why it is that the mechanisms weren't in place to protect people's savings."

The Senate inquiry is looking into the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday's hearing will also gather evidence from Treasury officials.

Latest articles

News

Time to check your heater

As Victorians retrieve their heaters from hibernation, the risk of house fires increases. CFA Deputy Chief Officer Gavin Freeman said autumn and winter were the highest risk period for residential fires due to the increased use of home heating. Home...

David Rak
News

The expert in dirt

RJT Excavations is the specialist in all things dirt. If you have got earth to be shifted, a hole to be dug or anything in between, Ross Treharne has the equipment to get it done. Ross and his wife Jodie started the business in early 2016 and have...

David Rak
News

Speed limit at Avenel intersection to be put under the microscope

Regional Roads Victoria will undertake a safety assessment of the Avenel Roadhouse intersection on the Hume Fwy.

David Rak

MOST POPULAR

National

NSW photographer guilty of abusing models

NSW photographer Allan Todd Cameron has been found guilty of nine counts of indecent assault and five counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a music teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Nine virus cases as NSW restrictions eased

NSW has recorded nine new COVID-19 cases, with at least four of them from community transmission, as coronavirus restrictions are eased across the state.

AAP Newswire