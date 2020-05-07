National

ACT students in staged return to school

By AAP Newswire

Public school students in Canberra will return to their classrooms in stages over the next four weeks after schools shut due to coronavirus.

The ACT will begin the slow return to normal learning, with certain year levels filing in from mid-May and all students having to return by June.

Parents and carers can choose to keep their children at home to continue remote learning.

ACT Education Minister Yvette Berry said Canberrans had worked hard to stop the spread of coronavirus.

"If this situation changes again and an increase (in) new cases of the virus arises, the government remains ready to respond sensibly," she said on Thursday.

Preschool, kindergarten, year one, two and seven students will be the first ones back on May 18.

By June 2, the ACT government expects all students to have returned to class.

Non-government schools will also begin a phased return over the next month.

Ms Berry said the ACT government had consulted with teachers, unions and parents on the phased return.

School campuses will undergo extra cleaning, with any adults on campus required to follow social distancing measures.

This would include staggered breaks for staff and limits on how many people were allowed in staff rooms.

The ACT has recorded 107 coronavirus cases, including three deaths and one case currently considered active.

Canberra had been declared coronavirus free late last month before it reported the active case on Monday.

