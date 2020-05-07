National

Liberals vy for Eden-Monaro preselection

By AAP Newswire

Bega Mayor and Labor candidate for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain. - AAP

There are at least two potential candidates putting their hand up for the Liberals' preselection race for the federal NSW South Coast seat of Eden-Monaro.

The Liberals' 2019 candidate for the seat, Fiona Kotvojs, who lost by 0.9 per cent, told AAP she had nominated ahead of the deadline on Friday.

Former Navy seaman Jerry Nockles is also considering running.

Mr Nockles, who works in government relations for World Vision Australia, told AAP in a statement he was considering his options.

National Farmers' Federation general manager for economics and trade Pru Gordon is also reportedly putting her hand up, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Comment has been sought from Ms Gordon.

It comes as NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance, who put his hand up for the seat on Tuesday, announced he was withdrawing some 24 hours later.

Mr Constance unexpectedly pulled out of the race on Wednesday because the Daily Telegraph reported on its front page that Deputy Premier John Barilaro had used a crude word to describe him to colleagues.

The NSW Bega MP said he didn't sign up to be "called that type of smear".

He said the spat was "disappointing" and "humiliating" but forgave the deputy premier and they remained mates.

Liberal senator Jim Molan also on Wednesday revealed he wasn't interested in a potential move to the lower house in Eden-Monaro.

Senator Molan announced he'd wouldn't be nominating for Liberal preselection an hour after Mr Constance's withdrawal.

Nominations for Liberal Party preselection close on Friday morning.

Eden-Monaro was vacated last week when popular Labor member Mike Kelly retired due to ill-health.

Bega mayor Kristy McBain has already been selected as Labor's candidate.

