Epic Claremont murders trial wrapping up

By AAP Newswire

Bradley Rober Edwards. - AAP

The epic Claremont serial killings trial in Perth is finally wrapping up after more than five months of prosecution witnesses and a defence case lasting just minutes.

Former Telstra technician Bradley Robert Edwards, 51, elected not to take the stand at his Supreme Court of Western Australia trial on Wednesday after the state formally closed its case.

His defence team was expected to call at least one fibre expert to give testimony but did not, instead tendering a report about maximum temperatures for the City of Gosnells in 1996.

It's believed the report relates to evidence given by Brigita Cook, the wife of an ex-workmate, who testified it was memorably hot on the morning of January 27 that year - just hours after Edwards allegedly murdered Sarah Spiers - so the men inspected the couple's broken air conditioner before work.

Defence counsel Paul Yovich put to her it was only 27C but she remained adamant it was hot.

He then attempted to cast doubt on the couple's recollection of other events.

Also on Wednesday, it emerged the prosecution had abandoned its "emotional upset" argument that the killings corresponded to key moments in the deterioration of Edwards' first marriage.

The judge-alone trial is now adjourned until next month, when final submissions are likely to take several days.

Justice Hall is expected to take months to deliver his verdict.

Edwards denies murdering Ms Spiers, Jane Rimmer and Ciara Glennon, but has admitted raping a teenager in a cemetery in 1995 and indecently assaulting a woman as she slept in 1988.

