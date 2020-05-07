National

WA virus restrictions likely further eased

More coronavirus restrictions may be loosened in Western Australia soon but hard border closures will remain for some time, the premier says.

WA has marked one week of no new positive tests and there are only 14 active cases remaining, including seven patients in Perth hospitals.

Premier Mark McGowan said his government's "road map" to ease restrictions could be announced this weekend following a national cabinet meeting on Friday.

He described WA's 10 to 11 per cent unemployment rate as diabolical and catastrophic, saying any lifting of restrictions would be aimed at boosting the economy while keeping people safe.

"While WA has responded very strongly to the COVID-19 threat, we're not out of the woods yet," Mr McGowan told reporters on Wednesday.

"We'll continue to take a cautious and considered approach going forward to protect West Australians and get our economy going again in a COVID-safe way."

The premier has urged the AFL to push ahead with quarantine hubs, saying he is not prepared to risk infections coming into WA by providing AFL teams with travel exemptions.

He said if the Eagles and Dockers had to temporarily relocate to Victoria it would be another example of the WA clubs being disadvantaged by the AFL.

The state government is also including fly-in, fly-out workers to a study randomly testing asymptomatic people.

The DETECT program was initially aimed at school students and staff.

