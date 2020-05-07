National

Infection fears high despite virus action

By AAP Newswire

A COVID-19 clinic at the Royal Perth Hospital. - AAP

1 of 1

Two out of five Australians believe it's likely they will be infected with COVID-19 over the next six months, as the nation struggles with the virus pandemic.

In a landmark study, the Australian National University's Centre for Social Research and Methods collected data from 3,155 Australians in January and February and again in April.

Two-thirds of Australians reported they felt anxious or worried for the safety of themselves, their family members or friends to the the coronavirus.

Significantly, 19.7 per cent agreed there had been too much unnecessary worry about the outbreak.

Researchers Nicholas Biddle and Matthew Gray say the findings paint a picture of "hardship and distress, but also resilience".

Professor Biddle said Australians had a greater sense of "social trust" as their fellow citizens observed social distancing and other measures to slow the spread.

"The extent to which Australians think most people can be trusted, that people are fair and that people are helpful all increased between February and April 2020," he said.

Confidence in the federal government increased from 27.3 per cent in January to 56.6 per cent in April.

However, life satisfaction fell sharply between January and April and psychological distress rose, particularly among those lost their jobs.

The report concluded that the "wellbeing cost" appeared to hit the young harder than others.

"Our findings certainly suggest that the relatively young have made very large sacrifices to support the health and wellbeing of the relatively old."

Latest articles

National

Pell royal commission findings due out

Previously unpublished child abuse royal commission findings about Cardinal George Pell’s knowledge of historical allegations are set to be released.

AAP Newswire
National

Meatworks COVID-19 cluster rocks Victoria

An abattoir has become the epicentre of a growing coronavirus cluster in Victoria, putting the government under fire as the states prepare to lift restrictions.

AAP Newswire
National

Liberals vy for Eden-Monaro preselection

The Liberals’ 2019 candidate for Eden-Monaro, Fiona Kotvojs, could be up against ex-Navy seaman Jerry Nockles in the Liberals’ preselection race for the seat.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

NSW photographer guilty of abusing models

NSW photographer Allan Todd Cameron has been found guilty of nine counts of indecent assault and five counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a music teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Fed govt grants to boost manufacturing

About $48.3 million in federal government grants will boost Australian manufacturing projects, including bringing back the Polly Waffle bar.

AAP Newswire