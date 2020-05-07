National

‘Ferocious’ Vic murderer faces life term

By AAP Newswire

Scott Murdoch (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A murderer who stabbed a Melbourne mum to death and attacked a widow will find out if he will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Scott Alan Murdoch admitted to stabbing mum Kylie Blackwood in a "ferocious" murder and leaving widow Ilona Prohaska for dead in 2013.

The attacks on the women happened while Murdoch was on parole for an earlier attack of another female in her home.

Prosecutors want the 42-year-old jailed for life without the possibility for parole.

He had shown a "disturbing pattern of behaviour" and showed no remorse, prosecutor Nick Papas QC previously told the court.

Defence lawyer Jim Shaw agreed a life sentence would not be inappropriate, but said Murdoch should be given the prospect of parole.

The killer will be sentenced in the Supreme Court of Victoria on Thursday.

