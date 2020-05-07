National

Virus takes $102b bite of household budget

By AAP Newswire

CENTRELINK QUEUES MELBOURNE - AAP

1 of 1

Australian households will miss out on $102 billion of income through lost jobs and lower hours because of the coronavirus crisis.

A new study from the Australian National University finds there have been unprecedented falls in employment and hours worked between February and April when the restrictions to deal with the crisis bit hard.

The survey found the proportion of people with jobs dropped from 62 per cent to 58.9 per cent - five times bigger than any other two-month fall in employment.

The biggest drops were among the nation's youngest workers, closely followed by those who'd just tipped into retirement age.

Casual workers were far more likely to have lost their jobs.

Average hours worked fell by more than 13 per cent, from 35.1 to 31.1 hours a week.

One in four people said they'd had their hours cut and one in eight said they'd been made to take paid leave.

"This is unprecedented in modern Australian economic history," researcher Matthew Gray said.

"If previous periods of high unemployment are any guide, the effect on the young is likely to be felt throughout their working life, and those who leave the labour force when close to retirement age may never return."

People who had jobs were much less confident about keeping them or being able to find another good position if they needed to.

All this had a big impact on how much money people had, with average household incomes dropping by about 10 per cent from February levels.

Professor Gray said the total hit to annual income would be $102 billion.

But he says one of the most important findings was that government support had actually led to the poorest households finding their weekly income grew by a third.

The government has temporarily doubled the rate of unemployment benefits and sent a $750 payment to most pensioners.

The ANU poll surveyed 3155 people in the second half of April. The same respondents were also surveyed in January and February.

Latest articles

National

Pell royal commission findings due out

Previously unpublished child abuse royal commission findings about Cardinal George Pell’s knowledge of historical allegations are set to be released.

AAP Newswire
National

Meatworks COVID-19 cluster rocks Victoria

An abattoir has become the epicentre of a growing coronavirus cluster in Victoria, putting the government under fire as the states prepare to lift restrictions.

AAP Newswire
National

Liberals vy for Eden-Monaro preselection

The Liberals’ 2019 candidate for Eden-Monaro, Fiona Kotvojs, could be up against ex-Navy seaman Jerry Nockles in the Liberals’ preselection race for the seat.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

NSW photographer guilty of abusing models

NSW photographer Allan Todd Cameron has been found guilty of nine counts of indecent assault and five counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a music teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Fed govt grants to boost manufacturing

About $48.3 million in federal government grants will boost Australian manufacturing projects, including bringing back the Polly Waffle bar.

AAP Newswire