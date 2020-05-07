National

Wild weather moves into SA

By AAP Newswire

A surfer on a jetty in a storm near Adelaide. - AAP

A severe weather warning is in place for South Australia's coastal regions as a deep low-pressure system and vigorous cold fronts move across the state.

The system is expected to reach Eyre Peninsula by midnight on Wednesday and then extend eastwards during Thursday.

Damaging winds of up to 100 km/h have been forecast along with squally rain.

Locations which may be affected include Adelaide, Port Lincoln, Whyalla, Mount Gambier, Clare, Maitland, Murray Bridge, Kingscote and Naracoorte.

