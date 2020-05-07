National

More COVID-19 cases still ‘likely’ in SA

By AAP Newswire

STEVEN MARSHALL COVID-19 PRESSER - AAP

1 of 1

South Australia is still likely to have more coronavirus cases in the weeks and months ahead despite going 14 days without any new infections, health officials say.

Only two of the state's 438 confirmed cases are still considered active.

Two more people remain in hospital but are no longer infectious.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier says the biggest risk of new infections now involves people coming from interstate.

She's also urged locals to remain vigilant with hygiene and social distancing measures, and not undo all the good work already done.

"This hasn't gone away, this is still a threat to South Australia," Prof Spurrier said.

"It's still in the world, it's still in Australia and it's still active."

Latest articles

National

Pell royal commission findings due out

Previously unpublished child abuse royal commission findings about Cardinal George Pell’s knowledge of historical allegations are set to be released.

AAP Newswire
National

Meatworks COVID-19 cluster rocks Victoria

An abattoir has become the epicentre of a growing coronavirus cluster in Victoria, putting the government under fire as the states prepare to lift restrictions.

AAP Newswire
National

Liberals vy for Eden-Monaro preselection

The Liberals’ 2019 candidate for Eden-Monaro, Fiona Kotvojs, could be up against ex-Navy seaman Jerry Nockles in the Liberals’ preselection race for the seat.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

NSW photographer guilty of abusing models

NSW photographer Allan Todd Cameron has been found guilty of nine counts of indecent assault and five counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a music teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Fed govt grants to boost manufacturing

About $48.3 million in federal government grants will boost Australian manufacturing projects, including bringing back the Polly Waffle bar.

AAP Newswire