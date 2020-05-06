Aussies fatigued by constant COVID-19 news

Australians are consuming more news than usual during the coronavirus pandemic, but the constant exposure is causing many to tune out.

Researchers from the University of Canberra surveyed more than 2000 Australians aged 18 and older on their news habits and where they got their COVID-19 information from.

More than 70 per cent of respondents in the 'COVID-19: Australian news and misinformation' survey say they are accessing news more than once a day while in isolation, compared to 56 per cent in 2019.

Traditionally, it is men who consumed more news. But during the pandemic the number of women and young people consuming news has surpassed that of men.

"[Women and young people] find news to be less relevant to their lives, but because this global health pandemic is relevant to everyone, they have started to consume much more than they usually would," Associate Dean of Research at the University of Canberra Sora Park told AAP.

However, about 70 per cent of those surveyed said they try to avoid the news because it upsets them or leaves overwhelmed with the sheer volume information.

Just over half feel tired of hearing about the virus.

"Some people avoid the news and they need a break, but others avoid news more chronically because they don't think they're part of the society that can influence changes or have an impact on current affairs or politics," Associate Professor Park said.

Younger people were likely to access a wider range of news sources to get information on COVID-19 compared to older people, but more than half of Gen Z respondents believe all sources of information have exaggerated the pandemic.

"They're the ones who are most sceptical of the news they consume and tend to fact check more using multiple sources to make sure the news is correct."

Facebook has also seen a jump in users accessing news on their platform, with almost half of respondents saying they used the platform to stay informed, compared to other social media sites.

Assoc. Prof Park says this is because Facebook has plateaued in the past few years while other social media platforms continued to rise.

"Therefore, a small increase would have looked as if it's a bigger increase compared to other platforms," she said

Overall, trust in the news has improved to 53 per cent during the coronavirus pandemic compared to 44 per cent last year, but researchers question whether this attitude change will stay after the pandemic has passed.

"This is a temporary situation where there is a crisis is affecting everyone, and when this is over people will probably revert back to their old habits."