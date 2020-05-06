National

NSW MP ‘emotionally fragile’ after fires

By AAP Newswire

NSW BUSHFIRE RECOVERY ANNOUNCEMENT - AAP

1 of 1

The trauma of the summer's bushfires is still very real for NSW Bega MP Andrew Constance and his electorate, with the Liberal minister urging unity in a time of "brokenness".

The state transport minister has again opened up about the mental health impacts of the devastating bushfires and the trauma communities in his southern NSW electorate are still struggling through.

Bushfires came roaring towards Mr Constance's Malua Bay property on December 31, with the MP using about 5000 litres of water trying to defend his property before fleeing to the beach - where many locals had also escaped to.

Since then, he has openly spoken about how that night changed him forever.

Mr Constance on Wednesday called out people trying to "demonise" him for talking about his mental health and for those who see it as a weakness.

"Anyone who wants to criticise me for being emotionally fragile and upset and traumatised after New Year's Eve, they are a disgrace," he told ABC News.

"I'll be saying to those people wake up to yourselves.

"We are trying to destigmatise these things."

His comments follow a tumultuous 24 hours during which he announced he would contest the federal seat of Eden-Monaro, before later pulling out of the race because The Daily Telegraph reported that Deputy Premier John Barilaro used a crude word to describe him to colleagues.

Mr Constance apologised for any confusion caused by his actions, and the politics people have had "shoved down their throats" over the past week.

"When I said politics is stuffed in this country and some of the people in it need to have a long hard look, I meant it, and we've now seen that happen," he said.

He noted the state was in survival mode and bushfire recovery had a "hell of a long way to go".

"There's too much brokenness across the community," he told ABC News.

"We've got to get communities back together again after the crisis."

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

Latest articles

Education

GSSC students enjoy free internet and laptops as part of Australian-first project

In the lead-up to Term 2, Greater Shepparton Secondary College Year 12 student Lauren Millar was not sure how she was going to learn remotely without internet or a computer at home. But she was given a lifeline. Her family was chosen to be part of...

Madi Chwasta
Education

Education department takes Stop Shepparton’s New Super School member to VCAT

A member of the group Stop Shepparton’s New Super School has been ordered to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal by the Department of Education, in a dispute over a Freedom of Information request.

Madi Chwasta
Education

Kialla West students head back to school

When the bell rang to start term two, schools throughout the Goulburn Valley were unusually quiet. Roll call was swift at Kialla West Primary School, with only five students on campus for the first day of term, 12 on Thursday and eight signed up for...

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

National

NSW photographer guilty of abusing models

NSW photographer Allan Todd Cameron has been found guilty of nine counts of indecent assault and five counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a music teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Fed govt grants to boost manufacturing

About $48.3 million in federal government grants will boost Australian manufacturing projects, including bringing back the Polly Waffle bar.

AAP Newswire