Body modification felt like ‘barb wire’

By AAP Newswire

Howard Rollins

A woman who underwent an allegedly illegal genital modification has told a Sydney court the procedure initially felt like "really hot barb wire" and she screamed out in pain.

Her yells prompted touring body modifier Howard Rollins to order the man performing the procedure to get more anaesthetic from a nearby counter and issue instructions about when to restart, the woman told Sydney District Court on Wednesday.

Rollins, a 42-year-old US citizen also known by the moniker Luna Cobra, is on trial after pleading not guilty to being an accessory to a female genital mutilation in 2015.

He denies being in the room in the Newcastle tattoo parlour.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, described the instrument used to remove part of her external genitalia as a "branding iron" shaped like a pen.

"I could feel the sensation, like someone getting barb wire. Really hot," she told the court on Wednesday.

"There are so many nerve endings there. I'm like 'that f***ing hurts'."

When she screamed in pain, Rollins allegedly yelled "get some more anaesthetic" and instructed "we have to wait until it goes white" before starting again.

The trial is expected to hear a medical expert testify that a particular anaesthetic mixed with adrenaline can cause flesh to turn white.

Rollins left after the procedure was complete, the woman alleged.

She then received her burned-off genitals in a coffee jar.

"I know it sounds weird," she said.

The trial continues.

