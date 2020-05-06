Wild weather leaves WA homes without power

National

By AAP Newswire

St Georges Terrace is inundated with rain following a storm in Perth

About 35,000 properties remain without power across Western Australia's southwest after strong wind gusts from a vigorous cold front caused widespread damage.

Western Power says crews are working to restore supply to all customers with severe weather persisting through Wednesday morning.

About 15,000 homes are without electricity in the Perth metropolitan area and about 21,000 in the southern part of the network.

"The powerful winds associated with the front have thrown debris, including tree branches and at least one trampoline in Mandurah, into the network damaging equipment and bringing down powerlines," the company said.

At the peak about 55,000 customers were affected by storm-related outages.

The most impacted suburbs in the metropolitan area are Hocking, Wanneroo, Gnangara, Jandabup, Wangara, Forrestfield, Wattle Grove, Langford, Ferndale, Lynwood, Thornlie, and South Lake.

In the southern part of the network Ravenswood, South Yunderup, Myalup, Uduc, Harvey, Busselton, and Dunsborough were the most heavily hit by the storm.

"We have been able to move quickly into the restoration phase of our emergency response due to the work done, and being continued this morning, by our emergency response crews," Western Power said.

"We have also staggered the work roster for fresh crews coming in this afternoon to maintain a high presence and response to the storm damage and allow us to manage worker fatigue.

"This will also allow work to continue into the early hours of tomorrow morning."

The Bureau of Meteorology said wind speeds reached 128km/h at Cape Naturaliste and Cape Leeuwin and 113 km/h at Rottnest Island.

Heavy rain was also recorded in some areas including 92mm at Garden Island.

Emergency services had answered more than 380 calls for help since 9am Tuesday, the bureau said on Wednesday.

Showers were expected to persist throughout Wednesday but conditions would gradually ease.

