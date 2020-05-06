National

Unions demand expanded wage subsidy scheme

By AAP Newswire

Unions have ramped up pressure on the Morrison government to extend its wage subsidy scheme to short-term casual and migrant workers.

Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus has called for any underspend from the $130 billion JobKeeper program to be used to include workers missing out.

While the program was budgeted to cover six million employees, about 728,000 businesses covering 4.7 million workers have signed up.

Ms McManus said it appeared there would be money left over.

"The Morrison government has no excuse not to expand eligibility to cover workers who have been left out and need support," she told AAP on Wednesday

The ACTU secretary said the program had excluded a quarter of the arts and entertainment industry, many casuals, contractors and visa workers.

"(This) is inflicting unnecessary economic hardship on millions of Australian workers and their families," she said.

"The treasurer can make this change immediately and should do so."

The $1500 fortnightly payments started flowing to employers on Wednesday.

Temporary migrant workers and casuals who have worked for their employer for less than 12 months have been excluded from JobKeeper.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is adamant the program will not be expanded, but expects more businesses to sign up in coming days.

"We've been pretty clear about the broad parameters of the program and that's where it's staying," he told Sky News.

Mr Frydenberg said it was not clear how much would be spent on the program, with the government likely to bank savings from it being under subscribed.

"The actual final number will be totalled up and spelt out at budget, no doubt, as part of our broader economic costings and forecasts," he said.

"It is a significant amount of money already that has been committed across the economy."

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said confusion surrounding JobKeeper would lead to more Australians in the dole queue than necessary.

"When the treasurer says that this program is coming in under budget, what he really means is that it is too hard for too many businesses and too many workers to access," he told reporters in Brisbane.

