National

WA drug trial may curb virus transmission

By AAP Newswire

Medical lab testing. - AAP

1 of 1

Western Australian researchers hope a drug commonly used to treat multiple sclerosis can help to make coronavirus patients less infectious.

Perth's Telethon Kids Institute will lead a world-first trial to test the effectiveness of interferon, a naturally occurring protein that is known to boost the immune system and help the body fight infection, in limiting the virus's spread.

Researchers from WA, NSW and Queensland will recruit 260 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and their direct contacts.

An exploratory study with collaborators in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the pandemic's original epicentre, found that interferon therapy reduced the duration that a patient was infectious.

Telethon Institute director Jonathan Carapetis says the treatment could help authorities curb outbreaks as Australia begins to ease restrictions.

"People infected with this novel coronavirus have been known to shed virus and be contagious for up to five days prior to developing symptoms and for weeks after onset of symptoms, which is likely to be a major driver of the pandemic," Professor Carapetis said on Wednesday.

"This trial focuses on containing the virus by administering a type of interferon to infected cases and their contacts to reduce viral shedding, particularly from those with no symptoms, or prior to the onset of symptoms.

"We want to see whether administering interferon to those positive cases and those who have been recently exposed to a case could possibly stop the spread of the virus and, with that, the pandemic."

The study is expected to begin later this month and has been funded with a $2.65 million donation from mining company BHP.

Latest articles

News

Living with Tourette syndrome: Euroa 16-year-old Ewan Dalley shares his story

Ewan Dalley has a kind of serenity about him. Sharing his story in his Euroa living room, the 16-year-old is softly-spoken, eloquent beyond his years. It’s difficult to imagine him raising his voice, let alone shouting unintelligibly or swearing at...

Charmayne Allison
News

Police seize hundreds of cannabis plants from Shepparton home

Hundreds of cannabis plants were seized from a house in Shepparton’s north on Wednesday following a search by police. Police confirmed the house, in Chevrolet Ave, contained an “elaborate hydroponic” cannabis set-up, with hundreds of mature plants...

Liz Mellino
News

Greater Shepparton optometrists continue essential services

Splinters in eyes from DIY disasters and strained vision due to poorly lit home offices are among conditions being treated at Shepparton eye clinics, as local optometrists continue essential services during COVID-19 restrictions. Graham Hill Eyecare...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

NSW photographer guilty of abusing models

NSW photographer Allan Todd Cameron has been found guilty of nine counts of indecent assault and five counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a music teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Fed govt grants to boost manufacturing

About $48.3 million in federal government grants will boost Australian manufacturing projects, including bringing back the Polly Waffle bar.

AAP Newswire