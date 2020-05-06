Academic calls for better disability data

Having easier access to National Insurance Disability Scheme data has been spruiked as an easy fix to improve the system.

UNSW associate professor Gemma Carey says the scheme would benefit if academics had freer access to data.

"(We) would actually be able to write an analysis of where the problems are happening for different groups and different populations, and feed that back in so it can be acted upon," she told an online summit.

"But while we have very limited access to data we spend a lot of time recreating the wheel trying to get a sense of what's going on for different cohorts in the scheme."

Professor Carey says other easy fixes for the scheme are ensuring local area co-ordinators do the work originally set out for the role, and to change how pricing occurs.

"If we could change the way pricing is done to give more discretion at the local level, that would solve a lot of those local market problems."

Professor Carey said administrative burdens within the scheme stemmed back to the Abbott government's cap on the public service.