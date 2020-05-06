UK keen on virus inquiry, Morrison says

National
UK keen on virus inquiry, Morrison saysBy AAP Newswire
5370537724001
Scott Morrison is continuing to pitch for a global inquiry into the origins of COVID-19 and believes he has the support of the United Kingdom.
The prime minister spoke about the global pandemic with the Queen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson overnight.
"I was talking to Boris last night - this thing almost killed him - and I can assure you he's pretty keen to know what happened," Mr Morrison told 2GB radio on Wednesday.