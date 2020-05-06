National

UK keen on virus inquiry, Morrison says

By AAP Newswire

Boris Johnson poses with get well cards sent when he was sick.

Scott Morrison is continuing to pitch for a global inquiry into the origins of COVID-19 and believes he has the support of the United Kingdom.

The prime minister spoke about the global pandemic with the Queen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson overnight.

"I was talking to Boris last night - this thing almost killed him - and I can assure you he's pretty keen to know what happened," Mr Morrison told 2GB radio on Wednesday.

