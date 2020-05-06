National

Catholic bishops plot post-virus mass plan

By AAP Newswire

Catholic bishops are beginning to plot a path back to public worship once the coronavirus crisis is over.

Bishops will also discuss plans to help individuals, families and communities economically and socially scarred during a biennial conference this week.

"There is a great desire in all parts of the church to resume public worship, and we will consider how and when that might happen, always with due consideration of the health implications," Archbishop Mark Coleridge said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison believes there will be an opportunity for people seeking private prayer in places of worship once the pandemic subsides.

But Mr Morrison has said he cannot see large services occurring again, even after social restrictions are lifted.

Archbishop Coleridge said the bishops had begun talks with leaders of other religious institutions and Catholic ministeries about better handling complaints of sexual abuse and misconduct.

He said good progress had been made devising more robust structures and practices in response to allegations, and creating church environments safe for children and vulnerable adults.

"This is a whole-of-church approach, and it's one that has been developed with input from a wide range of people, including survivors and their supporters," Archbishop Coleridge said.

