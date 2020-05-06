National

Recovered virus plasma in new treatment

By AAP Newswire

Blood donor. - AAP

1 of 1

Australians who have recovered from coronavirus can donate their plasma to help create a new treatment for others who are seriously ill with the virus.

A potentially lifesaving treatment powered by the antibodies of recovered patients, COVID-19 Immunoglobulin is set to be produced by CSL Behring at a Broadmeadows, Melbourne, facility.

Australia is one of the first countries in the world producing the treatment, which could be used to help people seriously ill with complications caused by the virus, especially those who may soon need ventilation.

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood will invite people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma, which contains antibodies that can fight the virus.

The antibodies will then be purified and concentrated to make COVID-19 Immunoglobulin, which will be distributed to ill patients through a clinical trial.

About 800 plasma donations are needed to treat 50 to 100 severely ill people.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the development is "a great example of Australians helping Australians at a time of critical need".

Latest articles

News

Waaia singer still playing and writing in lockdown

Lockdown may have pulled the plug on live music but it hasn’t turned off the creative flow. Goulburn Valley singer-songwriter Jessica Lorraine has just released two new songs and is now busy creating more new musical ideas at home with her parents...

John Lewis
News

Shepparton skin care business has completely transitioned to get through COVID-19

Shellie Pearson was faced with tremendous uncertainty when she had to close her skin-care clinic due to strict social distancing regulations. But she has defied the odds and has continued to operate while keeping all her staff employed — by...

Madi Chwasta
News

Jim has seen tough times, so he knows we will be okay after COVID-19

Although times are tough at the moment, Shepparton’s Jim Farrell is adamant we’ll get through it. Trust him — he lived through the Great Depression and World War II. Now 91, Mr Farrell grew up on a farm in Congupna in the 1930s, during a time...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

National

NSW photographer guilty of abusing models

NSW photographer Allan Todd Cameron has been found guilty of nine counts of indecent assault and five counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a music teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Fed govt grants to boost manufacturing

About $48.3 million in federal government grants will boost Australian manufacturing projects, including bringing back the Polly Waffle bar.

AAP Newswire