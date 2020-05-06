National

SA warned to watch interstate travellers

By AAP Newswire

South Australia's top doctor has sounded the alarm over new coronavirus cases coming from interstate as the state government prepares to open up regional tourism.

SA's chief public health officer Professor Nicola Spurrier says the biggest COVID-19 risk is now from essential workers and other travellers from interstate.

Premier Steven Marshall plans to lift warnings and restrictions on travel within SA, but Prof Spurrier called for vigilance on the borders.

"Our biggest risk now in South Australia is travellers coming into the state," Prof Spurrier told The Advertiser.

"We don't want to have even one new case or see a new cluster in South Australia, so it is really important we don't become complacent. Let's not undo all the good."

The coronavirus pandemic has severely limited travel to regional centres and the SA outback in recent weeks.

For some areas, the pandemic has compounded issues brought on by years of drought and summer's devastating bushfires.

Mr Marshall says the regions have been "doing it really tough".

"We've had dry conditions for much of South Australia for the last three, four or five years, we've had bushfires and now COVID-19, which is really drying up jobs," he said.

"So we're really keen to see the restrictions regarding regional tourism released."

SA could potentially on Wednesday mark two weeks without any new COVID-19 infections, a milestone that Prof Spurrier says highlights the importance of maintaining border restrictions.

"Despite being almost two weeks with no cases, we're still seeing new outbreaks and clusters forming interstate, particularly in Victoria," Prof Spurrier said.

"Although we have very strong border controls, thousands of essential travellers are still coming into our state and I am concerned there's a risk someone may bring COVID-19 infection with them.

"We absolutely understand the border controls and quarantine requirements can make it difficult to stay in touch with loved ones, but as long as there is COVID-19, there is always a local threat."

The state's tally remains at 438 with only five of those cases considered active, including two people who are still in hospital.

SA has conducted 62,000 tests for the virus since February.

