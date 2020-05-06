National

Two cops suspended for leaked Laidley pics

By AAP Newswire

A file image of Dean Laidley - AAP

1 of 1

Two senior constables have been suspended so far over the leaked pictures of former AFL player and coach Dean Laidley inside a police station.

The first Victorian police officer accused of sharing the photos was suspended with pay on Monday, and is expected to be charged with accessing police information without authorisation.

The second officer was suspended on Tuesday and is likely to face the same charge, which carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison or $40,000 in fines.

Deputy Police Commissioner Shane Patton said on Monday that six police officers were sent the photos via WhatsApp and they could face charges if it's found they disseminated them further.

It is unclear whether the constable suspended on Tuesday is among the six officers.

The dissemination of the pictures of Laidley in the station's interview room was an "appalling" act, Mr Patton said.

The photos appeared on the front pages of The Herald Sun and The West Australian newspapers on Monday.

The 53-year-old was photographed wearing a long blonde wig and a dress after his arrest outside a home in St Kilda on Saturday night.

Laidley is facing stalking and other charges, and remains in custody until May 11 after not applying for bail.

Victoria's Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission says the privacy breach is deplorable.

"Victoria Police plays a vital role in assuring the safety of the Victorian community - but they can only succeed in that role if their conduct inspires public confidence," VEOHRC commissioner Kristen Hilton said.

Latest articles

Other sport

Warne suggests using weighted cricket ball

Shane Warne says it is time cricket balls evolved like bats have, suggesting they be weighted to aid swing bowlers.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Australian Hundred stars lose contracts

Players due to play in The Hundred have been informed their contracts have been terminated in a letter from the England and Wales Cricket Board.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Wax-shined balls, no sweat for Kookaburra

Cricket ball manufacturer Kookaburra has come up with a wax which it says can replace sweat and saliva to shine balls.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

NSW photographer guilty of abusing models

NSW photographer Allan Todd Cameron has been found guilty of nine counts of indecent assault and five counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a music teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Fed govt grants to boost manufacturing

About $48.3 million in federal government grants will boost Australian manufacturing projects, including bringing back the Polly Waffle bar.

AAP Newswire