Queensland jobs losses not nation’s worst

The battle to stymie the spread of COVID-19 has taken its toll on Queensland's workforce but it's not as bad as in other states, Treasurer Jackie Trad says.

Jobs in Queensland have declined by 6.5 per cent since Australia recorded its 100th COVID-19 case on March 14, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics data, Ms Trad says.

However, it is the second-lowest figure in the country and below the decline of 7.5 per cent nationally between March 14 and April 18.

"In accommodation and food services, the ABS finds jobs in Queensland have fallen 30.1 per cent and fallen 26.7 per cent in arts and recreational services," Ms Trad added.

"It's only in health care and social assistance that we've seen a rise in jobs since 14 March, up 1.6 per cent."

Queensland's coronavirus tally sits at 1043, with just 57 active cases.

Five cases were confirmed on Tuesday, including three Queenslanders who initially tested positive in other states.

Investigations are under way to determine how one person contracted the illness on the Gold Coast while the fifth case was transmitted in a Brisbane household.

On the positive side, jobs may start to emerge if Queensland's restaurants and cafes reopen next month.

However, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she wants cafes and restaurant owners to outline how they will limit the seating capacity and open outdoor areas first with social distancing rules to remain until there is a vaccine.