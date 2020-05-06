New Tas virus cases after four clear days

Tasmania's streak of four days without new infections has ended with two cases being confirmed in the north and northwest regions.

The two new cases have taken the state's total tally to 223.

Hpwever, Tasmania is on the road to relaxing some restrictions from next week despite the new cases.

Premier Peter Gutwein is preparing to deliver a road map out of restrictions on Friday after a national cabinet meeting that is expected to outline Australia's transition out of lockdown.

Meanwhile, direct flights to and from New Zealand are being considered for the first time in more than two decades under a mooted trans-Tasman travel bubble.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday said a safe travel zone between the countries had been discussed in recent weeks but was still "some time away".

Premier Gutwein has held discussions with Tourism Tasmania and Hobart Airport about the prospect of direct flights.

He warned this wouldn't happen any time soon, and appropriate quarantine and border force arrangements would need to be set up before any flights are possible.