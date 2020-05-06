National

Trucking company raided over police deaths

By AAP Newswire

Three Sydney properties linked to the trucking company that employed the driver who allegedly killed four police officers in a Melbourne freeway crash have been raided.

Victoria and NSW police searched the Connect Logistics head office in Riverstone and two homes in nearby Kenthurst on Tuesday morning.

The homes are linked to two of the company's managers, Nine Network reported.

Premises linked to the company in Croydon and Frankston in Melbourne were searched on Saturday.

Leading Senior Constable Lynnette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King, Constable Glen Humphris and Constable Joshua Prestney were killed on duty while they were impounding a Porsche on the Eastern Freeway at Kew on April 22.

Funerals for the four officers have been held in the past week.

Mohinder Singh, the truck driver accused of killing the four officers in the horror crash, appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court last week charged with culpable driving causing the deaths.

The 47-year-old did not apply for bail and is due to return to court on October 1.

The officers were hit while they were dealing with Richard Pusey, the man police allege was clocked doing 149km/h while under the influence of methylamphetamine and cannabis.

He then allegedly filmed the crash site and verbally abused Sen Const Taylor before running away.

He also did not apply for bail and remains in custody until his next court date in July.

