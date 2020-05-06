National

WA’s economic virus slump may last years

By AAP Newswire

Western Australia Health Minister Roger Cook - AAP

1 of 1

Western Australians are being warned it could take years to repair the economic damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic as the government looks to reopen businesses.

WA has recorded six consecutive days of no new positive tests, with only 14 active cases remaining in the state.

Seven patients remain in Perth hospitals, including three in intensive care while 528 people have recovered.

The strong numbers have boosted the case for further easing restrictions, with the state government keen to get more people back to work.

Health Minister Roger Cook says WA is now in the response and recovery phase in dealing with the pandemic.

"This disease has left a trail of wreckage in terms of the economy in its wake," he said.

"We want to now look to see how we can rebuild the economy, get people back to work and learn to live with the COVID-19 virus into the future."

But Mr Cook warned it would take many months, if not years to rebuild the economy.

Authorities remain reluctant to reopen intrastate borders, with just one active case in regional WA indicating the closures have been a success.

WA Treasurer Ben Wyatt said he was keen to reopen parts of the economy but the government did not want a scenario where it was forced to backtrack.

"I think for the confidence of business investment, that would really be diabolical," he said.

Latest articles

Other sport

Warne suggests using weighted cricket ball

Shane Warne says it is time cricket balls evolved like bats have, suggesting they be weighted to aid swing bowlers.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Australian Hundred stars lose contracts

Players due to play in The Hundred have been informed their contracts have been terminated in a letter from the England and Wales Cricket Board.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Wax-shined balls, no sweat for Kookaburra

Cricket ball manufacturer Kookaburra has come up with a wax which it says can replace sweat and saliva to shine balls.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

NSW photographer guilty of abusing models

NSW photographer Allan Todd Cameron has been found guilty of nine counts of indecent assault and five counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a music teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Fed govt grants to boost manufacturing

About $48.3 million in federal government grants will boost Australian manufacturing projects, including bringing back the Polly Waffle bar.

AAP Newswire