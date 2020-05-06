National

Focus on renewable energy in recovery plan

By AAP Newswire

Using renewable energy projects to revitalise and decarbonise the economy after the coronavirus pandemic is set to be the focus of an online summit.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will headline the Smart Energy Council summit on Wednesday.

Energy ministers from the ACT, Western Australia, South Australia and Victoria will also take part in the event.

It will feature Australian Industry Group chief Innes Willox, who will renew calls for a bipartisan energy policy and a reset in how the nation deals with climate change to reach net zero emissions.

Smart Energy Council chief John Grimes says the coronavirus economic crisis and climate change must be dealt with at the same time.

"This is Australia's moment to modernise and grow the economy, create hundreds of thousands of new, future-proof jobs and position Australia as a global renewable energy superpower," he said.

The federal government is finalising its technology roadmap, which outlines economic goals for various energy sources to help the nation reach net zero emissions.

The government's main focus has been on hydrogen, which Energy Minister Angus Taylor wants to cost less than $2 per kilogram.

Mr Taylor will relaunch the Energy Made Easy price comparison website on Wednesday.

Consumers will now be able to search for plans using their energy meter data or by uploading a bill.

"If you haven't reviewed your energy plan recently, chances are you're paying too much," Mr Taylor said.

Estimated plan costs can now include retailer solar feed- in credits while the website has also been translated into 33 languages.

