Man claimed to be spy before sex assault

By AAP Newswire

A Queensland man who pretended to be an ASIO spy has pleaded guilty to indecently treating almost a dozen teenagers.

Alexander William George, 22, plied 11 boys and girls with cannabis, alcohol and cigarettes before he sexually assaulted them.

George pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday to 23 counts of indecent treatment of children under 16 years old and a raft of other offences committed between 2015 and 2018.

Among them were 14 counts of supplying a dangerous drug to children.

George was between 17 and 21 years old when he committed the offences.

The children were mostly teenagers, but one was 11.

George befriended them, provided cannabis, alcohol and cigarettes and took them in his car, sometimes letting them drive.

Some of the teenagers asked him for cannabis, knowing he would oblige.

He also convinced them he was an ASIO spy.

George digitally penetrated one girl and touched children inappropriately inside and outside their clothes.

Justice Helen Bowskill said adults had a responsibility to look after the interests of young people.

George's offending had breached that obligation "on a significant scale".

"These are serious offences because of the consequences they have on young people," she said.

Justice Bowskill sentenced George to four years and eight months in jail, suspended for five years, for the indecent treatment offences.

She also ordered his immediate release on parole, with George having already served 16 months in custody.

