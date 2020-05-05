Morrison ramps up call for school return

The federal government is stepping up pressure on the states to reopen schools, arguing the ongoing closure is having an unnecessary impact on the economy.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the school shutdown, which runs contrary to the advice of national medical experts, has chipped three percentage points from economic growth and affected 304,000 jobs.

"The expert medical advice is that schools can be fully open and the expert economic advice we have received from the Treasury is that not opening schools fully is costing jobs and the economy," he said on Tuesday.

"We ... welcome every day where there is a school with a classroom that is open with more and more students attending."

But he acknowledged the states were in charge of their school systems.

"At the end of the day, every premier, every chief minister, has to stand in front of their state and justify the decisions that they're taking," he said.

Victoria continues to hold to its hardline stance against reopening schools.

Queensland has unveiled a timeline for a staged end to distance education as the spread of the virus across Australia eases.

It will start with the youngest and oldest children returning to campuses on May 11, with the rest back from May 25.

NSW is also planning a staged return to classrooms from May 11.

Schools in South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory have been open for learning as normal in term two although attendance has been down.

WA has strongly encouraged Year 11 and 12 students to attend classes in person and banned parents from school grounds.

Tasmania also continues to advise parents to keep their children at home unless they have no other choice.

The ACT has issued similar advice, and closed all its public schools apart from nine designated hubs where parents who have registered a need can send their children.

The territory will look at a staged return to classrooms during term two if circumstances allow.