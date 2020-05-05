National

Medicos assess pubs, restaurants plan

By AAP Newswire

A file image of a worker in a closed restaurant - AAP

1 of 1

Scott Morrison has raised the prospect of reopening pubs and clubs after the industry provided a health and safety plan.

The prime minister met with state and territory leaders and business advisers on Tuesday to discuss restarting the economy under COVID-safe measures.

"We do not have a clear set of rules that would apply to a pub," Mr Morrison said.

"But what we do have is a set of recommendations that have been provided to us by the Australian Hotels Association and the Restaurant and Catering Industry Association, and that is exactly the thing we are looking for from industry groups."

He said that proposal had been passed on to a medical expert panel.

"That will be part of the process we will work through to get back to a position when pubs and clubs and restaurants or cafes in the future can be open."

