NSW Health accused of cruise ship failure

A NSW Health official has been reduced to tears after it was suggested there'd been a "reprehensible shortcoming" by the department when the Ruby Princess cruise ship was allowed to disembark in Sydney.

Senior epidemiologist Kelly-Anne Ressler on Tuesday was questioned during a special commission of inquiry hearing into the Ruby Princess which docked at Circular Quay on March 19.

Ms Ressler - coordinator of the department's cruise ship health program - told the commission an expert health panel had been created to specifically look into the risks of COVID-19 earlier in 2020.

Although not part of the panel, she was involved in providing "assistance and suggestions" towards a draft protocol document, which was released on February 19.

The protocol suggested all passengers visit a ship's medical centre if they had respiratory symptoms or a fever, with isolation to follow.

But, Ms Ressler said, while a ship was at sea she had "no jurisdiction" to control what actions were taken.

Some 2700 passengers were allowed to disembark on March 19 and the ship has since been linked to more than 20 coronavirus deaths and 600 infections across Australia.

The federal department overseeing biosecurity arrangement has said NSW Health "advised there were no issues preventing disembarkation".

Commissioner Bret Walker SC on Tuesday asked Ms Ressler why he "should not draw the conclusion that there has been a reprehensible shortcoming from NSW Health".

"All I can say is that I'm very sorry it turned out the way it did, it was not our intention," she replied as she fought back tears.

"Myself and my colleagues at the public health unit were working very hard on this. We did what we could and if we could do it again it would be very different."

Counsel assisting Richard Beasley SC said there were only 25 COVID-19 test kits available on board the cruise ship with only 13 people swabbed by the time the ship docked.

Mr Walker asked if Ms Ressler thought it was strange more people were tested for influenza than for coronavirus.

"I wasn't part of the decision-making for developing the testing criteria and until you raise it with me now I wasn't aware it was so unsatisfactory," Ms Ressler said.

The special commission is required to deliver its final report by mid-August.

A separate Senate inquiry into the Ruby Princess began on Tuesday in Canberra, while a NSW Police criminal probe is also underway.

The Ruby Princess on Tuesday was off the east coast of the southern Philippine island of Mindanao en route to Manila.

The ship departed Port Kembla in Wollongong almost a fortnight ago.