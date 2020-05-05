National

Women wait decades for rape justice in Vic

By AAP Newswire

Signage for the Court of Appeal in Melbourne (file image) - AAP

A burglar terrorised two women in a Melbourne home in the 1980s, putting a shotgun to their heads as they enjoyed a catch up over coffee.

He made one tie up her friend and then herself. Then he raped her.

DNA linked the attacker, known by the pseudonym Thomas, to the horrific crime in 2010, but the investigation was not re-opened until 2014.

It was another three years before he was charged and only last year he was sentenced to up to seven years and eight months behind bars.

Details of the case were revealed by Victoria's Court of Appeal on Tuesday, when Thomas' appeal to be released sooner was rejected.

Thomas was serving time in Queensland when he was caught, and argued the time he spent behind bars after being recommended for parole should count as time served on his new sentence.

The judges disagreed.

Thomas, now 53, was 20 at the time of the attack on the women at Preston in June 1986.

The women, long-time friends, were enjoying coffee together at one of their homes when Thomas burst through the back door armed with a shotgun.

"This is a hold up. Where are the drugs," he shouted, asking for money and jewellery too.

He pointed the gun in the women's faces. When one of the women was forced to the ground he repeatedly put the gun to her head.

They begged him not to kill them.

"I'm not the killing type," he replied.

The women were left terrified by the attack and by having to wait nearly 30 years for their attacker to face justice.

The sentencing judge said it was inexplicable that it took so long for the investigation to be re-opened after Thomas was connected to the DNA.

Thomas has a lengthy criminal history and while evading capture for the aggravated burglary, armed robbery and rape in Preston he was in jail for other crimes from 1991 until 2005.

He was jailed again in Queensland in 2016 for more than 150 offences.

It was argued Thomas was "profoundly remorseful" for his actions, and noted that he had been raped himself from the age of eight.

He stopped using drugs and alcohol in 2005, is raising four children and is soon to begin an engineering degree, the court heard.

But the Victorian appeal judges refused to reduce his sentence.

They found the total sentence of just over seven-and-a-half years was "extremely modest" given the "extraordinarily grave offending".

Thomas will be eligible for parole in just over three years.

