National

Indigenous leaders praise virus travel ban

By AAP Newswire

Minister for Indigenous Health and Aged Care Ken Wyatt - AAP

1 of 1

Indigenous leaders are urging politicians not to ease travel restrictions on remote areas too quickly.

Aboriginal groups in Western Australia are confident the coronavirus travel bans are keeping their communities safe.

Families are also reconnecting and children learning cultural lessons, which they have not seen for a long time.

"It's been a good outcome in their eyes," Indigenous Affairs Minister Ken Wyatt told ABC radio on Tuesday.

"So I suspect there will be some communities that will still want to insist on isolating themselves even if the biosecurity restrictions are lifted."

Latest articles

News

More public COVID-19 testing across the weekend

Goulburn Valley Health will again be testing the public for COVID-19 tomorrow and Sunday at Riverside Plaza, as part of the state government’s “testing blitz”. The COVID-19 pop-up testing station will be open from 9am to 1pm across the weekend. The...

Shepparton News
News

Shepparton Villages loosen visitation restrictions as COVID-19 numbers remain low

Shepparton Villages is easing visitation restrictions as COVID-19 rates remain low in the Goulburn Valley. From May 6, the aged care facility will introduce pre-booked face-to-face visits, strictly managed to ensure the continued safety of...

Charmayne Allison
News

Huge expansion of COVID-19 testing at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health has increased the number of people tested for COVID-19, as the hospital reports there are currently no inpatients being treated for the virus.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

NSW photographer guilty of abusing models

NSW photographer Allan Todd Cameron has been found guilty of nine counts of indecent assault and five counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a music teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Fed govt grants to boost manufacturing

About $48.3 million in federal government grants will boost Australian manufacturing projects, including bringing back the Polly Waffle bar.

AAP Newswire