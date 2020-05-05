National

Tasmania investigates direct NZ flights

By AAP Newswire

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein speaks to the media.

Tasmania is keen on pursuing direct flights between the island state and New Zealand as part of a proposed trans-Tasman "travel bubble".

The "bubble" will be discussed at a national cabinet meeting of Australian leaders and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday.

Tasmania Premier Peter Gutwein said he had raised the prospect of direct flights with Tourism Tasmania and Hobart Airport.

"I think this is something that may benefit this state," he said.

"This isn't going to happen tomorrow, it's not going to happen next week.

"(But) as we work our way through the course of the calendar year if the opportunity arises ... then that's an opportunity we will look at.

"It's one that I'm looking to pursue."

Mr Gutwein noted federal funding was promised last year to establish customs operations at Hobart Airport.

"The one thing that we can't do is have a situation where the virus moves between the two countries," he said.

Direct flights last operated between New Zealand and Tasmania in the 1990s.

The state has now gone four days without recording a new coronavirus case. Some 165 of 221 people confirmed to have the virus have now recovered while another 43 are still active.

Almost 550 people were tested on Monday.

Mr Gutwein warned against complacency, ahead of the likely unveiling on Friday of a state 'road map' out of social distancing and restrictions to stop the spread of the virus.

"What we cannot do is risk the opportunity of a second wave," he said.

"We've seen that occur in other countries and it has been devastating."

Tasmania has recorded 13 virus-related deaths. Twelve were in the northwest where an outbreak shut two hospitals and caused the quarantine of 1200 healthcare workers last month.

