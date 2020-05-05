Man jailed over Vic housemate murder

A man who bashed his housemate to death with a hammer over unpaid rent will spend at least 21 years behind bars.

Nicholas Munn, 42, was found guilty of murdering 41-year-old father-of-three Jason Fry at a converted Geelong factory on April 9, 2018.

Munn bashed his housemate's skull with a hammer up to 13 times, until pieces of it were missing.

The duo were going to be evicted that day because Mr Fry was more than $3200 behind in rent.

Munn was furious after becoming convinced his friend had wasted the money he'd lent him to pay his arrears.

The killer was jailed in the Supreme Court of Victoria on Tuesday for 27 years.

He must serve 21 years before being eligible for release on parole.

Justice John Champion described the murder as a vicious assault on an unsuspecting man.

Munn claimed he killed Mr Fry in self-defence but a jury didn't agree.