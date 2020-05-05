National

National security laws veil soldier case

By AAP Newswire

Ben Roberts-Smith - AAP

1 of 1

The federal attorney-general has used national security laws to keep a court case involving special forces soldier Ben Roberts-Smith behind closed doors.

Mr Roberts-Smith, a Victoria Cross and Medal of Gallantry recipient, is suing three journalists at Nine newspapers over published allegations he committed war crimes in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2012.

Christian Porter said his preference was for the case was heard in an open court but he had invoked the laws to protect Australia's national interests.

"What I have done in invoking the NSI Act (is) to ensure a balance between these sometimes competing demands," the attorney-general told AAP.

Lawyers from both sides will have to agree to the conditions before the court signs off on it.

Mr Roberts-Smith, who denies the allegations, recently lost a bid to have the journalists reveal their confidential sources for the story ahead of the civil trial scheduled for June.

Nine News political editor Chris Uhlmann encouraged other organisations including Seven West Media and News Corp Australia to help fight the national security order.

"Our defamation laws are already the worst in the democratic world," Mr Uhlmann said.

"Just about the only defence left is an open trial."

Latest articles

Sport

Opportunity to rise through ranks

A coaching duo will take charge of Tallygaroopna’s A-grade side this campaign.

Tyler Maher
Sport

Soccer’s return draws nearer

District soccer clubs have been encouraged to prepare to return to action by Football Victoria as the relaxing of coronavirus restrictions draws closer. In endorsing the Federal Government’s National Principles for the Resumption of Sport and...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Confidence sky high

Few could have seen the wave of momentum for the Tongala Football Club in the latter stages of 2019 coming.

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

National

NSW photographer guilty of abusing models

NSW photographer Allan Todd Cameron has been found guilty of nine counts of indecent assault and five counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a music teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Fed govt grants to boost manufacturing

About $48.3 million in federal government grants will boost Australian manufacturing projects, including bringing back the Polly Waffle bar.

AAP Newswire