Workers more hopeful on post-virus economy

Australians are becoming more optimistic about their long term job prospects, believing the country might have seen the worst of the coronavirus economic impact.

A new survey shows a slight increase in small and medium-sized business employees who believe they'll be better off in six months as job opportunities rise.

The LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index found builders, educators and manufacturing workers are the most pessimistic about their futures.

Public sector, finance and IT workers are much more positive.

Australians are more upbeat about the jobs market than a fortnight earlier, suggesting people may feel the worst of the economic fallout has passed.

More than half of respondents report a decrease in personal spending, while nearly two-thirds of unemployed Australians are spending less.

Nearly a quarter of small and medium-sized business employees think they'll be better off in six months, up from 16 per cent two weeks ago.

But the majority - 41 per cent - still believe they will be worse off in six months.

But across all industries, Australians are more positive about the long term than the short term.

JOBS FUTURE

LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index data from April 13 to April 19.

* 54 per cent of working Australians report a drop in personal spending, compared to 70 per cent of unemployed people.

* 51 per cent of active job seekers have increased the time they've spent looking for work, down from 59 per cent two weeks ago.

* 23 per cent of small and medium-sized business employees think they'll be better in six months, up from 16 per cent two weeks ago.

* 41 per cent of small and medium-sized business employees think they'll be worse off in six months, down from 42 per cent two weeks ago.

* 64 per cent of finance and IT workers believe they'll be better off in two years time, compared to 34 per cent of education sector employees.

* 49 per cent of construction workers, and 47 per cent of education workers think they will be worse off in six months.