National

Australia pledges to EU virus vaccine fund

By AAP Newswire

Vaccination. - AAP

1 of 1

Australia has pledged $352 million to a European Commission-led coronavirus vaccine research fund.

The prime minister stumped up the cash at a fundraising conference attended by world leaders overnight.

Nearly $12.7 billion (EUR7.5 billion) has been raised so far.

"COVID-19 is putting us all to the test and it is a test we are all rising to," Scott Morrison said.

Most of the Australian money will go to local vaccine research projects at the CSIRO, Doherty Institute and the University of Queensland.

Two European research institutes will receive $15 million from Australia to develop a vaccine and diagnostic tools.

Mr Morrison said Australian researchers were already working with international partners to develop a vaccine.

"This is a great shared project by the peoples of the world with a clear purpose to find that vaccine," he said.

The prime minister said Australia's development programs were moving to help local Pacific and Southeast Asian nations to fight coronavirus.

"I know we're all hurting and grieving for what has been lost," Mr Morrison said.

"But out of our grief and sadness comes a strong determination to beat this virus by working together."

Latest articles

News

Teenager refused bail after assault at Shepparton Bottle-O

A Shepparton teenager has been denied bail after allegedly assaulting a security guard working at the Bottle-O Warehouse in Shepparton earlier this year. Police allege the teenager, 14, who cannot be named for legal reasons, threw about 15 rocks at...

Liz Mellino
News

School assemblies go digital

It is a longstanding tradition and as education moves online, so do school assemblies across Shepparton. As soon as remote learning was implemented, Gowrie Street Primary School started streaming its weekly assembly via Facebook Live. Principal Tim...

Jessica Ball
News

The laughing Australian biscuit

Tim Tams are widely considered the number one choccy bickie in Australia — but why? Who can forget Teddy Bears, Oreos, Chocolate Scotch Fingers, Mint Slice, Royales and Monte? Oreos are from the United States but they are popular so they’re on...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

NSW photographer guilty of abusing models

NSW photographer Allan Todd Cameron has been found guilty of nine counts of indecent assault and five counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a music teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Fed govt grants to boost manufacturing

About $48.3 million in federal government grants will boost Australian manufacturing projects, including bringing back the Polly Waffle bar.

AAP Newswire