Judge to watch Claremont accused interview

By AAP Newswire

The video of the accused Claremont serial killer's police interview is next on the agenda at the former Telstra technician's epic Supreme Court of Western Australia trial, marking the end of the prosecution case.

Bradley Robert Edwards' interrogation by cold case homicide squad detectives in 2016 will be played on Tuesday

The prosecution's case has run since late November, starting with testimony from more than 100 civilian witnesses, including his two ex-wives, former work colleagues and friends.

The trial has this year been dominated by DNA and fibre evidence.

The state says fibres from Edwards' work trousers and Telstra-issued car were found on a teenager he admits raping in a cemetery in 1995, and on the bodies of the second and third murder victims, Jane Rimmer and Ciara Glennon.

The remains of the first victim, Sarah Spiers, who vanished in 1996, have never been found.

Prosecutors also allege Edwards' DNA was found on a kimono he left behind at a Huntingdale house after attacking a sleeping woman in 1988, and underneath Ms Glennon's fingernails, some of which broke off as she fought her attacker in 1997.

The defence team has argued the evidence could have been contaminated and is expected to call at least one expert witness.

It is not yet known if Edwards, 51, will take the stand himself.

There will be a five-week adjournment between the conclusion of the defence case and closing addresses.

Justice Stephen Hall is expected to take several months to hand down his verdict.

Edwards admitted the attack in Huntingdale, where he grew up, and the cemetery rape a month before his trial.

Sentencing was deferred until after it concluded.

