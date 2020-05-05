National

Vic cop awaits fate over Laidley pics leak

By AAP Newswire

A file image of Dean Laidley - AAP

The Victorian police officer accused of leaking photos of former AFL player and coach Dean Laidley inside a police station could face maximum penalties of two years in prison or $40,000 in fines.

The senior constable is expected to be charged with accessing police information without authorisation and was suspended with pay on Monday.

Six other police officers who were sent the photos by the senior constable via WhatsApp could also face charges if it's found they disseminated them further.

Deputy Police Commissioner Shane Patton described the dissemination of the pictures as appalling.

Photos of the 53-year-old in the station's interview room as well as his mug shot were disseminated on social media on Sunday

The photos appeared on the front pages of the Herald Sun and the West Australian newspapers on Monday.

Mr Laidley was photographed wearing a long blonde wig and a dress after his arrest outside a home in St Kilda on Saturday night.

The former AFL player and coach faced Melbourne Magistrates Court on Sunday and will remain in custody until May 11 after not applying for bail.

He is facing stalking and other charges.

Laidley played 151 AFL games from 1987-97 and was an inaugural player at West Coast before joining North in 1993.

He played 99 games at Arden St, including their 1996 premiership before he succeeded Denis Pagan as North Melbourne coach in 2003. In 149 games, he led them to the finals three times before resigning during the 2009 season.

He then had assistant coaching roles at three AFL clubs until 2015 and is currently coach of Melbourne suburban club Maribyrnong Park.

