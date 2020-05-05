National

Meat plant cluster rocks Vic virus plans

By AAP Newswire

Victoria has recorded a jump in coronavirus cases at the start of a crucial week of deliberations on relaxing social distancing restrictions.

With its state of emergency set to expire on May 11, Victoria recorded 22 coronavirus cases on Monday that brought the state's total tally to 1406.

Of the 22 new cases, 19 were linked to an outbreak in a meat-processing plant, with a total of 34 cases linked to the cluster.

Cedar Meats confirmed the outbreak at its Brooklyn factory in Melbourne's west after Victorian authorities declined to name it.

Both the company and the state's chief health officer assured the public the meat from the factory was safe to eat.

Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said the facility began moving towards a shutdown when the outbreak was identified and is now closed.

"It's not a risk to the general community and it's not going to get out of control," he said on Monday.

All 350 onsite staff were tested for COVID-19 by May 1.

Meanwhile, Victoria continues on track to achieve 100,000 tests within two weeks, with 55,000 people tested so far, including 13,000 on Sunday alone.

Whether Victoria will follow other states and lift restrictions after May 11 will depend heavily on the results of the blitz testing.

