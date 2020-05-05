Inquiry resumes into Ruby Princess debacle

The Ruby Princess inquiry will hear from five new witnesses, as NSW recorded just one new positive COVID-19 case.

The Special Commission of Inquiry into the Ruby Princess will commence its third round on Tuesday to help uncover the grave missteps of the ill-fated cruise ship that has been linked to more than 20 coronavirus deaths and 600 infections across Australia.

The first two sittings included witness testimonies from the cruise ship's doctor Ilse Von Watzdorf and the hotel manager on board, Charles Verwall.

The hearings will run on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday,

A male resident at Newmarch House aged care died on Monday, taking the facility's total to 15 and the NSW death toll to 45.

A daily testing regime has been established for staff at the western Sydney nursing home to manage what is Australia's second deadliest outbreak after the Ruby Princess.

Twenty-six staff and 37 of the 100-odd residents have tested positive to the virus since April 11.

Federal Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck on Monday said discussions were under way with some Newmarch House residents' family members to remove them from the facility.

He said it could be eight weeks before the facility is coronavirus-free.

Meanwhile, a seven-year-old schoolboy from Warragamba Public School was the sole new case of COVID-19 reported in NSW on Monday.

The school is now closed for intensive cleaning.

NSW has reported more than 3030 COVID-19 cases, of which 2328 people have recovered.

There are currently 107 cases being treated by NSW Health, including 14 people in intensive care, with 10 of those requiring ventilators.