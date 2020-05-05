National

Last repatriated Aussies leave SA hotel

By AAP Newswire

The last of the repatriated Australians to complete their mandatory 14-day isolation in an Adelaide hotel will be able to head home.

On their final night, the 308 quarantined guests were treated to a three-course dinner and live entertainment by a local DJ before they check out of the Playford Hotel on Tuesday morning.

The Australians arrived in Adelaide on the second mercy flight from India via Mumbai a fortnight ago.

On Monday, 376 travellers from the first flight from India checked out of the Pullman hotel and journeyed home.

Guests from both hotels were regularly tested for coronavirus but did not return any positive results.

No cases have been reported for 12 consecutive days in SA, with the state's total remaining at 438.

Seven cases remain active with three of them hospitalised although they are not in intensive care.

So far, almost 61,000 tests have been conducted since February, making up 3.2 per cent of the state's population.

